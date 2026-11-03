Virginia brothers split $200,000 Powerball prize

Nov. 3 (UPI) — A pair of Virginia brothers are splitting a $200,000 prize after buying a Powerball ticket at their local Kroger store.

The brothers told Virginia Lottery officials they were shopping together at the Kroger store on Rutgers Street in Roanoke when one of them stopped at the lottery vending machine to buy a Powerball ticket.

“Don’t forget to buy the winning numbers,” the other sibling said at the time.

His brother turned out to have followed the instruction, and scored $200,000 in the Sept. 30 drawing.

The ticket matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball in the drawing, earning a $50,000 prize that was quadrupled thanks to the Power Play option.

The brothers said they will split the cash prize down the middle.