WWE ‘Raw’: John Cena details ‘Classic’ event, debuts new championship

Nov. 3 (UPI) — Retired WWE star John Cena returned to Raw on Monday to detail the upcoming John Cena Classic event and debuted a new championship.

Cena arrived in a new “Never Give Up” t-shirt and told the live audience in New York City that he actually had three big announcements concerning the event.

First, the John Cena Classic will take place on December 14 from Disney World in Orlando. The event, a tournament that features WWE wrestlers taking on the stars of tomorrow from NXT, will be presented on a second edition of Raw with the first coming live from Perth, Australia.

Cena then unveiled the new John Cena Classic Championship belt. The championship, which will be granted to the winner of the tournament, features Cena’s logo and pay homage to his classic spinner belt.

Cody Rhodes was then introduced as the first participant in the tournament for the final announcement.

Future participants will be voted on by fans who are members of Club WWE, a recently launched paid membership program that offers deals on tickets and exclusive merchandise, among other perks.