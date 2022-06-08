Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 152: Red Wave Alert: California Votes Right (for Once); Guests: Joel Pollak on Election Results, Rep. Kat Cammack on 2A

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a rundown of Tuesday night’s election results, which show that there are some very positive signs even in blue parts of the country. Next, Alex touches on the latest gun-grabbing effort by Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey. Yes, The Wedding Planner star is playing the role of moderate Texan but is actually President Joe Biden’s best supporting actor in this “dramedy.” Of course, Alex also gives an update on the floundering economy and provides some choice quotes from our deeply confused Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. And then, Alex gives his daily woke update. Among other headlines, according to Pew, over five percent of young adults identify as trans or “non-binary,” and this happened seemingly overnight. Our first guest today is Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) who tries to help us make sense of why her colleagues think we have $40 billion to send to Ukraine, and then she shares which gun control effort she fears most. Then, Breitbart News’ Senior Editor-at-Large and host of Breitbart News Sunday Joel Pollak breaks down the bombshell election results from California.

