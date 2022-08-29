Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 206: ‘My Son Hunter’ Trailer Goes Viral, Left Thinks They’ve Finally Got the Bad Orange Man, Guests: J.D. Vance, Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with the huge response to My Son Hunter, the upcoming feature film that marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution and is available for pre-order now and will be available for download and streaming starting September 7. The full-length theatrical trailer debuted on Truth Social Thursday night and has garnered 3.5 million cross-platform views to date since the Truth Social rollout. Alex then gives his opinion on Mark Zuckerberg admitting that the FBI “warned” Facebook about an upcoming “dump” of “Russian propaganda” shortly before the Hunter Biden laptop story broke in 2020—and Facebook was apparently happy to censor the story. Then, Alex has the latest on the Trump Mar-a-Lago raid saga and what we learned from the heavily redacted affidavit released last Friday. Also in the opening, Breitbart News broke a huge exclusive about the Biden administration knowingly releasing COVID-positive border crossers into the United States. Alex also has an extended “Woke Update” and much more in the opening. We have a slightly longer podcast today with two guests. First up is Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance, who discusses his Senate race, how to fight the Big Tech monopolies, and how his opponent Tim Ryan became the flip-flopper of the year. Then, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) tells us about her recent trip to Taiwan and what America is doing to fight China’s dominance both at home and abroad.

