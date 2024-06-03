Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 548: Breitbart Senior Legal Analyst Ken Klukowski on Latest SCOTUS Cases

Breitbart Senior Legal Analyst Ken Klukowski joins host Mike Slater discuss the major Supreme Court decision last week the case involving the National Rifle Association (NRA) and New York’s Department of Financial Services (DFS). The court ruled unanimously ruled that the NRA’s First Amendment rights were being violating by politicians who financially targeted the organization because they opposed its political views. Ken explains the wide-ranging implications this decision will have for other organizations and industries targeted by leftwing activism. He also gives a preview of the other important Supreme Court decision that will be handed down this month.

