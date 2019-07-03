Walmart Ceasing New Mexico Firearm Sales Because of Gun Control

Walmart is ceasing firearm sales in the state of New Mexico because of the state’s newly instituted universal background check law.

On March 9, Breitbart News reported that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) signed legislation that criminalized private gun sales via universal background checks. That legislation took effect on July 1, and Walmart is ceasing firearm sales in the state as a consequence.

KOAT reports that Walmart is concerned the new law would force the retail giant to handle types of guns they do not sell.

Walmart communications director Tiffany Wilson said, “Unlike a specialty sporting goods retailer where customers expect to see firearms of various types being handled, Walmart customers do not generally expect to see individuals walking through the store potentially carrying multiple firearms, which can lead to confusion and potentially putting both our customers and associates at risk.”

Walmart will cease firearm sales in New Mexico starting July 22.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.