Man Charged with Killing Two Illinois Women Came to U.S. as Illegal Alien

A man charged with drunk driving and killing two Illinois women came to the United States as an illegal alien, an official tells Breitbart News.

Victor Ortiz, 51-years-old, was taken into custody last week by Chicago law enforcement officials after he allegedly attempted to flee the U.S. to Guatemala following charges against him for reckless homicide and drunk driving, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Last month, Ortiz was allegedly drunk driving in Grayslake, Illinois, when he drove across a highway median before hitting oncoming traffic. Police said Oritz first hit a 42-year-old man, but soon after, crashed into 56-year-old Barbara Gaulke and her friend, 64-year-old Sandra Forscht.

While Ortiz and the man sustained injuries, Gaulke and Forscht were killed instantly in the crash. On June 28, investigators revealed that Ortiz was drunk at the time of the deadly crash.

A law enforcement official confirmed to Breitbart News that Ortiz had originally entered the U.S. as an illegal alien but was eventually able to obtain a green card and then become a naturalized American citizen.

The country’s legal immigration system has various loopholes that allow illegal aliens and visa overstayers to obtain green cards. For example, illegal alien Billy Chemirmir — accused of murdering at least 18 elderly people in Texas — came to the U.S. on a tourist visa and, despite overstaying his visa, was still able to obtain a green card.

In Ortiz’s particular case, the official could not confirm which loophole was used that allowed the illegal alien to obtain naturalized citizenship.

Today, there are at least 400,000 illegal aliens living in the state of Illinois, making it home to the fifth largest illegal alien population in the country after states like California, Texas, New York, and Florida.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.