At Least 43 Shot, Two Killed, in Gun-Controlled Chicago

At least 43 people were shot, two fatally, over the weekend in gun-controlled Chicago.

The Chicago-Sun Times reports the fatalities were men who were both victims of drive-by shootings. The first fatal drive-by occurred around 7:20 pm Friday, killing a 21-year-old man. The second occurred just over four hours later, killing a 23-year-old man.

There were multiple injuries in a Saturday morning shootout which erupted after two groups of people got into an argument. “Three women — 28, 27 and 24 years old — were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds to the leg, arm and shoulder,” while two men were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sun-Times reports that another ten people were shot Monday alone, one of those fatally.

As of July 22, 2019, the Chicago Tribune reports 1,465 shooting victims in the Windy City for the year 2019.

Breitbart News reported that at least 41 people were shot, nine fatally, over the weekend of July 12-14, 2019. At least 66 were shot, five fatally, over the Fourth of July weekend and 56 were shot, four fatally, the weekend prior to the Fourth.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot (D) suggests gun control has not failed Chicago.

