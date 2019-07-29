Hawkins: Democrats Mum About 200% More Death in Chicago than Gilroy

Democrats and gun controllers were quick to push for gun control after three were killed and at least 12 were injured in Gilroy but they have been conspicuously quiet about the nine killed and 39 wounded in Chicago gun violence.

On July 28, Breitbart News reported that a gunman opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival; a horrific, criminal act for sure. The lives of innocents were lost and the lives of numerous other innocents were traumatized.

Democrats like Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders seized the emotion of the moment and pushed more gun control. Harris urged Americans not to tolerate a “gun violence epidemic” while Sanders demanded we “get serious about gun control.” And gun controllers with their ready-made placards swarmed Twitter, hashtag enough is enough, and gun control now, etc.

However, while this while all going on, Chicago was wrapping up day the third and final day of what was another bloody and violent weekend in the Windy City. A total of four dozen people were shot–yes, 48 people–nine of whom died.

Where is Kamala Harris?

Where is Bernie Sanders?

Where are their calls for more gun control to make Chicago safer?

Where are the gun controllers that flood Twitter when a shooting reaches suburbia but are no where to be seen when it is just another 40 shot in Chicago. Or, in the case of Fourth of July weekend, another 66.

It is almost as if certain cities–certain, Democrat-controlled cities–are off limits to criticism. This means places like Baltimore, Chicago, East Saint Louis, New Orleans, and more can be ripped to shreds by gun violence without threat of Democrats reaching for their smart phones to tweet about it.

