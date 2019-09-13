A moratorium on the refugee resettlement program is “long overdue,” columnist Michelle Malkin says, after American communities have been forced to absorb hundreds of thousands of refugees from across the globe over the last four decades.

During an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Daily, Malkin — whose latest book, Open Borders Inc: Who’s Funding America’s Destruction?, is now available — said she is encouraged by reports that the Trump administration is looking to halt the mass importation of refugees to the U.S.

“This administration understands the threat that every one of these global compacts poses to American sovereignty, and of course, they are putting that understanding into action, and it’s very encouraging for me to hear plans floated of zeroing out the refugee resettlement numbers,” Malkin said.

“A moratorium is long overdue,” Malkin continued. “Not only for the cultural and financial impact that it’s causing on these working-class neighborhoods and towns that never got a say in whether they wanted these refugees largely from Muslim countries and African countries in the first place, but also again, on September 11, to consider the national security implications of bringing people over here who have an unshakable hatred of all things Western.”

U.S. Resettled More Refugees in a Decade than Entire Population of Philadelphia https://t.co/lCw32ZYIlD — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) May 22, 2018

The U.S., thanks exclusively to President Trump’s reforms, helped lower the total number of foreign refugees to less than 23,000 admissions last year. This is a 76 percent decrease in foreign refugee resettlement from former President Obama’s 2016 totals, which reached almost 100,000 admissions. Specifically, Trump has cut the Syria-to-U.S. pipeline of refugees — started by Obama — by more than 60 percent thus far.

Since October 2001, just a month after the September 11, 2001, Islamic terrorist attacks, the U.S. has imported nearly a million refugees, with the overwhelming majority being resettled in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Texas.

Including refugees who have been brought to the U.S. on humanitarian programs like the Special Immigrant Juveniles and the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act, the country has imported a refugee population since 2001 that far exceeds the population of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is at least three times the population of Boston, Massachusetts.

Refugee resettlement costs American taxpayers about $1.8 billion a year and about $8.8 billion over the course of five years, research by the Federation for American Immigration Reform has revealed.

Watch Malkin’s full interview here:

Listen to Malkin’s full interview here:

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.