Kevin McCarthy: Nancy Pelosi Impeachment Inquiry Is Nothing

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) announcement of an “impeachment inquiry” was absolutely “nothing” — other than an attempt to “appease the socialist wing” of the Democrat Party.

“What Nancy Pelosi did today was nothing. She did not bring an inquiry forward,” said McCarthy to Hannity on Tuesday. “If you want to know what Speaker Pelosi is going to do tomorrow, read what AOC tweets tonight.”

“Nancy Pelosi is now trying to appease the socialist wing of the party,” he added. “What’s going to happen tomorrow though — they’re going to be embarrassed when these transcripts come out.”

Now that the transcripts have been released, it does appear that Democrats may, in fact, be embarrassed, as the Wall Street Journal’s Kimberley Strassel noted on Wednesday, “Having read DOJ’s Trump-Ukraine release, here’s the real story: This is another internal attempt to take out a president, on the basis of another non-smoking-gun.”

“Media got all this so wrong,” added Strassel. “And Democrats look all the more partisan and radical to have moved toward impeachment.”

McCarthy also suggested that Pelosi’s “impeachment inquiry” appears to be just another one of the many attacks made against the president by Democrats.

“I don’t know why the Democrats are excited — they just made America weaker,” said McCarthy. “Remember, they’ve been going after this president even before he was elected. Remember that text, ‘Don’t worry, we have an insurance policy so he can never win.’? And now a whistle-blower that didn’t even hear the conversation?”

“I hope the American public wakes up,” he added. “Have we not learned what we just went through the last two years? Adam Schiff lying to the American public, saying he had proof — more than circumstantial. This stuff has to stop. It’s making America weaker.”

Hannity mentioned that if the president of the United States is being spied on by his own intelligence agency, then foreign leaders may not trust speaking to U.S. presidents in the future, knowing now that anything they say could be leaked in order to quell the political theatrics being played up by Democrats back home.

“Is there any foreign leader that will ever trust talking to a U.S. president in the future?” asked Hannity.

“No,” responded McCarthy. “Think tomorrow: What world leader is going to have an honest conversation with the president of the United States? Because they know whatever they say could be leaked out.”

“It only makes whoever is president in the future weaker,” affirmed the House minority leader. “That’s why we have to have accountability. What has gone forward to this president can never happen again to anyone in the future.”

