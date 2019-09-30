Several hundred parents joined lawmakers and other concerned citizens at a rally at the Minnesota State Capitol against Planned Parenthood’s Comprehensive Sex Education (CSE).

Child Protection League (CPL) organized the rally on September 22. As Alpha News MN reported, CPL is leading the campaign to stop bill HF 1414, which would insert CSE into every Pre-K through 12th grade public or charter school.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Minnesota Rallied at the Capitol to Protect Kids An outpouring of people travelled from counties across Minnesota to participate in a Protect Kids Rally at the state Capitol last Sunday, September 22nd… https://t.co/2flmDWBHKm — CPL Action (@CPLAction) September 25, 2019

CPL points to a book titled It’s Perfectly Normal, recommended by Planned Parenthood and intended for fourth graders, which describes “sexual intercourse” as “having sex” that “can involve the penis and the vagina, or the mouth and the genitals, or the penis and the anus.”

Planned Parenthood boasted nearly four years ago the group is now working with LGBT activist groups “to call for LGBTQ-inclusive sex ed”:

In a video posted to Facebook in April, Minnesota State Rep. Eric Lucero (R) described the book to fellow State House lawmakers.

“I shared disgusting content from the book It’s Perfectly Normal and the Democrat agenda to sexualize the minds of our young children including Planned Parenthood’s goal of curriculum for elementary schools,” Lucero wrote.

State Rep. Peggy Scott (R) also responded to a Democrat lawmaker who insisted, “Planned Parenthood is not in this bill,” saying that the sex education curriculum presented in the legislation “was written, in part at least, by Planned Parenthood.”

“So, members of the public need to understand that Planned Parenthood — a very controversial organization — is putting forth its agenda into our public schools,” Scott added.

Planned Parenthood North Central States says on its website that the group is highly involved in sex education in Minnesota, citing “trained educators throughout Minnesota provide sex education to youth and adults in their communities.”

“Planned Parenthood is the largest provider of comprehensive sex education in Minnesota,” Planned Parenthood says and adds:

Planned Parenthood reaches nearly 50,000 Minnesotans across the lifespan—including young people in elementary, middle, and high school, as well as parents and adults. Trained educators aim to serve the most vulnerable communities to help address health disparities and ensure everyone has access to quality sex education. Planned Parenthood’s comprehensive sex education programs encourage positive, affirming communication between parents and young people around sexuality to help them establish individual values and make healthy decisions.

While parents, lawmakers, and other concerned citizens are battling CSE in other states as well, including Colorado, Arizona, Iowa, and Texas, in Congress, House Democrats joined with Planned Parenthood in May to introduce two measures that would ensure CSE receives federal funding.

Ousted Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen touted Planned Parenthood’s push for #SexEdForAll:

I’m on Capitol Hill with health & education champions to urge legislators to fund #SexEdForAll. https://t.co/cY2O9PhPJ0 — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) May 1, 2019

U.S. Parents Involved in Education (USPIE) said in a statement that CSE “is a blatant intrusion into a traditional family domain and a dangerous assault on the health and innocence of children.”

“We urgently encourage parents to retake control of their children’s sex education,” USPIE says, adding the type of CSE programs that are mandated by some states are “rights-based” approaches that are politically influenced.

They entail “a great deal more than just teaching children and youth about anatomy and physiology, sexual intercourse, and human reproduction,” the statement says and adds:

Most CSE programs contain developmentally inappropriate sex education curricula yet are being foisted on very young children to normalize such behavior. These programs do not promote optimal health outcomes, nor do they empower children to increase self-regulation and goal setting.

“CSE goes beyond the typical sex education we grew up with that covered basic anatomy differences between boys and girls. This progressive curriculum is being pushed by the far-left and views children as sexual from birth,” Rebecca Brannon observed at Alpha News MN. “Essentially, your child can have any kind of sex, anywhere, anytime, with anybody, at any age, and ‘it’s perfectly normal.’”