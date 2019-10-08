During an anti-Kavanaugh protest in Washington, DC, on Sunday, one protester proclaimed that Justice Brett Kavanaugh “should not get too comfortable” on the Supreme Court of the United States because “a new generation of lawyers is coming,” and they “will not accept” the presumption of innocence.

Hundreds of leftists gathered in Washington, DC, to protest Kavanaugh on Sunday, as October 6 marked one year since he was confirmed as a justice on the Supreme Court.

“Brett Kavanaugh is a symptom of all that is wrong with the legal profession,” said one woman at a podium during the protest. “This is a profession that values collegiality more than it values any harm caused by the actions of its members, and so, I watched Brett Kavanaugh’s rise, and shrugged.”

“He might be bad for workers, and for women, for people of color, and for the LGBTQ community, but he’s a carpool dad, and he went to Yale Law School,” quipped the protester.

“In a profession that conflates power with responsibility and good character, it’s not surprising that lawyers have decided — ‘Sure, he might have sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford, but he’s on the bench now, so we might as well get over it,’ but we refuse to get over it,” she added.

“The Supreme Court faces a crisis of legitimacy,” declared the protester. “Confirmation did not absolve Brett Kavanaugh, and doing nothing, and going back to business as usual sure as hell is not going to absolve the legal profession. It is hard to fight to restore the integrity of the court. It is much easier to act like this is normal.”

The protester went on to falsely claim that Kavanaugh’s accusers had credible evidence against him despite the reality that none of the so-called “evidence” would actually hold up in a court of law.

“It is easier to continue to treat the justices as gods than to call out the fact that one third of the men on the bench have been credibly accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault,” she said. “We still believe Anita Hill, and we still believe Christine Blasey Ford, and we still believe Deborah Ramirez.”

“Lawyers created this mess, and lawyers have an obligation to our country to fix it,” affirmed the protester.

“So if I were Brett Kavanaugh, I would not get too comfortable in my new job. A new generation of lawyers is coming, and we will not accept this,” she warned. “The way the legal profession has operated for too long is ending, and it is ending now.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo and on Instagram.