Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is recovering from his heart attack in stride, according to video clips that surfaced on social media on Thursday, showing the presidential hopeful swinging a bat with his grandchildren.

Sanders tweeted a video on Thursday, showing the socialist senator playing baseball with his grandchildren in his backyard in Burlington, Vermont.

“Playoff baseball comes to our backyard,” he wrote:

Playoff baseball comes to our backyard. pic.twitter.com/mKVxw7FPbI — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 10, 2019

NEW VIDEO: ⁦@BernieSanders⁩ plays baseball with his grandchildren in his backyard at home in Burlington, VT. pic.twitter.com/oWdGAO2MLX — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) October 10, 2019

Sanders tweeted the video days after telling reporters outside his home that he would “change the nature of the campaign” in order to make sure that he has the strength “to do what I have to do.”

JUST IN: After returning from his visit to the cardiologist @BernieSanders tells us he is prepared to change the "nature" of his campaign. He said he plans to scale back his travel and the number of events he participates in. pic.twitter.com/IqUzM9stRN — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) October 8, 2019

Nevertheless, Sanders quickly backtracked, telling NBC’s Nightly News that he “misspoke.” He added that the media’s coverage was driving him “a little bit nuts.”

“I misspoke the other day,” he said. “I said a word I should not have said and media drives me a little bit nuts to make a big deal about it.”

“We’re going to get back into the groove of a very vigorous campaign, I love doing rallies and I love doing town meetings,” he added.

Sanders recently sat down for an interview with CNN and was asked if he thought about dropping out the race amid his health scare, to which he replied, “No.”

“You know, when you hear the word ‘heart attack,’ you’re thinking of somebody lying on the ground in terrible pain. Wasn’t the case, OK? The day I woke up after the procedure, no pain, zero pain. No pain right now. I feel really good,” Sanders said, pivoting to his devotion to “transforming the dialogue in America” and stressing that he is “not a quitter.”

“We have had significant success in kind of transforming the dialogue in America,” he said. “Many of the issues that I talked about four years ago … that were considered radical then and are kind of mainstream today.”

“Many of my Democratic opponents are saying today what I said four years ago. We’ve struggled really hard to get to where we are right now, bringing millions of people together in the fight for justice, and I’m not a quitter,” he added.

Sanders is expected to participate in the Democrat presidential debate in Westerville, Ohio, next week alongside eleven other presidential hopefuls.