Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a leading 2020 Democrat presidential primary candidate, says transgender border crossers and illegal aliens “must” be released into the United States.

Warren, with Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) where she demands that transgender border crossers and illegal aliens be released into the U.S. rather than being held in Mexico under President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.

“While in detention, transgender migrants and asylum seekers are particularly vulnerable to sexual harassment, discrimination, and abuse,” Warren writes in the letter. “The United States should protect individuals fleeing persecution and targeted violence, including persecution based on gender identity or expression — not subject them to further harm.”

“Trans migrants and asylum seekers are particularly vulnerable,” Warren wrote on Twitter. “We must end unnecessary detention and enforce strict standards to keep trans migrants and asylum seekers safe — and I’ll continue holding our government accountable when they fail to do so.”

The demand for transgender border crossers to be released into the U.S. interior is the latest case Warren has made for open borders while on the campaign trail.

Most recently, Warren outlined a plan to provide back pay to all illegal aliens who are determined to have been underpaid or unpaid for previous work, Breitbart News reported. Likewise, Warren has said that border crossers must not be “unnecessarily” detained and instead freed into the interior of the U.S. and has claimed that driving up foreign competition in the labor market by providing amnesty to 11 million to 22 million illegal aliens is “good” for American workers.

Though Warren has taken a populist-nationalist stance on various economic policies, her plan to support more immigration to the U.S. is a key component of the globalist agenda supported by the nation’s donor class.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.