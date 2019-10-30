President Donald Trump on Wednesday cheered Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann and his libel lawsuit against the Washington Post.

“A Federal Judge is allowing the Nick Sandman [sic] libel suit to move forward against the thoroughly disgusting Washington Post (which is no longer available at the White House!),” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He could now have a good chance of winning. Go Nick!”

Sandmann is suing media outlets for allegedly smearing him with false accusations that he intimidated Native American activist Nathan Phillips while wearing a red MAGA hat.

Judge William O. Bertelsman of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky partially reversed his ruling to dismiss the lawsuit on Monday, allowing Sandmann’s case to proceed.

“This is a huge win,” wrote Sandmann’s lawyer on Twitter. “Now Nick Sandmann will be able to start discovery and find out exactly what the reporters were thinking when they attacked Nicholas and the Covington Catholic kids.”

The defamation lawsuit requests $250 million in damages from the Washington Post for “a series of false and defamatory print and online articles” about Sandmann: