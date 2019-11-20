Poll: Pro-Mass Immigration 2020 Candidates Turn Off Majority of Voters

Presidential candidates promising to bring more illegal and legal immigrants to the United States are much less popular than those vowing to reduce labor market competition by cutting immigration, a new poll finds.

The latest Harvard/Harris Poll reveals that about six-in-ten U.S. voters said they are more likely to support 2020 presidential candidates who vow to strengthen the southern border “to reduce illegal immigrants,” among other things.

Only about four-in-ten U.S. voters said they are more likely to vote for presidential candidates who promise to open “our borders to many more immigrants,” as all leading 2020 Democrat presidential primary candidates have promised to do.

As Breitbart News has noted, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) have similar immigration plans — all designed to open the U.S.-Mexico border to more illegal immigration, provide big business with an endless flow of cheaper foreign labor, and increase foreign competition against America’s working and middle class with increased legal immigration levels.

Across all issues facing the nation, U.S. votes continue to say that health care and immigration remain the two most important problems in the upcoming 2020 election.

For years, Trump has committed to reducing overall immigration to the country to boost wages and decrease labor market pressures for American workers.

While Trump’s “Buy American, Hire American” economy has resulted in record employment for nearly all demographic groups, there remains about 11.5 million Americans who are either unemployed, underemployed, or out of the labor market but all of whom want good-paying full-time employment.

No Labor Shortage: 11.5M Unemployed Americans Want Full-Time Jobshttps://t.co/AFFlmUe89W — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) November 2, 2019

Extensive research by economists like George Borjas and analyst Steven Camarota has found that the country’s current legal immigration system — wherein 1.2 million mostly low-skilled workers are admitted annually — burdens U.S. taxpayers and America’s working and middle class while redistributing about $500 billion in wealth every year to major employers and newly arrived immigrants.

Camarota, director of research for the Center for Immigration Studies, has found that every one-percent increase in the immigrant composition of American workers’ occupations reduces their weekly wages by about 0.5 percent. This means the average native-born American worker today has his weekly wages reduced by perhaps 8.5 percent because of current legal immigration levels.

Every year, the U.S. admits about 1.2 million legal immigrants with the overwhelming majority, nearly 70 percent, coming through the process known as “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens are allowed to bring an unlimited number of foreign nationals to the country. The mass inflow of legal immigrants is in addition to the hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens who are added to the U.S. population annually.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.