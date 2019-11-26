Supporters of President Donald Trump chanted “bullshit” after the president denounced the impeachment effort by Democrats.

Trump reminded his supporters that Democrats failed miserably at pushing the idea that he colluded with Russia to win the election.

“Now the same maniacs are pushing the deranged impeachment,” Trump said. “Think of this. Impeachment. A witch hunt. The same as before.”

But the president pointed to recent polling, showing that Americans were turning against the notion of impeachment.

“You see what’s happening in the polls?” Trump asked. “Everybody said, ‘That’s really bullshit.'”

The crowd roared with approval and started chants of “Bullshit” at the rally.

Trump recalled that Democrats were “devastated” when the Mueller investigation failed to remove him from office.

“Now they say, ‘Give us anything, we’ll impeach him. Let him go to the refrigerator and pick an orange, from Florida … we’ll impeach him,” Trump said.