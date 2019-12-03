Rep. Roger Marshall (R-KS) introduced legislation Tuesday to streamline the ATF approval process for guns regulated by the National Firearms Act (NFA) and completely remove short-barreled rifles from NFA purview.

The legislation is titled Home Defense and Competitive Shooting Act.

While removing future short-barreled rifle sales from NFA purview, Marshall’s bill would also require the destruction of existing registration of such rifles.

In a press release accompanying the legislation, Marshall said, “Opponents of the Second Amendment want to use bureaucracy and regulations to obstruct citizens attempting to exercise their God-given right to keep and bear arms. The firearms addressed in this bill are commonly used for hunting, personal defense, and competitive shooting.”

He added, “Since I came to Congress, I have fought tooth and nail to stop attempts that would strip our Constitutional right to keep and bear arms. This bill will eliminate regulations designed not to protect Americans, but to deny them their Constitutional rights.”

NRA-ILA executive director Jason Ouimet commented on Marshall’s efforts, saying, “On behalf of the NRA’s five million members, I thank Dr. Marshall for introducing necessary legislation that will restore Constitutional rights to law-abiding Americans to choose which firearms best suit their needs.”

Ouimet continued, “It’s time Congress eliminates costly and unnecessary government regulations on short-barreled rifles, which are used in sport shooting, hunting, and are especially popular with women gun owners for self-defense.“

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.