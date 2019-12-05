Virginia Democrat Senator Seeks to Ban AR-15s

Virginia State Sen. Richard Saslaw (D-Fairfax) is promoting a ban on the manufacture, purchase, and possession of AR-15 rifles in his state.

His push is in place for the Democrat majority to take up once they are sworn into office in January 2020.

The BL reported that Saslaw’s bill prohibits “any person to import, sell, transfer, manufacture, purchase, possess, or transport an assault firearm.” The bill has no grandfather clause, so people in possession of AR-15s, AK-47s, and other legally purchased and heretofore possessed firearms would have to hand them over.

The Washington Free Beacon’s Stephen Gutowski tweeted:

Meanwhile Virginia Democrats are filing bills to make the possession of millions of currently-owned firearms illegal. SB16 bans possession of many rifles without any grandfathering provision which means it's confiscation. https://t.co/i0SnJNDTxm https://t.co/j6DaJAj7g2 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) December 2, 2019

On November 21, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Virginia Delegate Ken Plum (D-Fairfax) introduced legislation to criminalize private gun sales in the state.

Plum’s bill and bills proposed by Saslaw and others await the incoming Democrat majority as Gov. Ralph Northam (D) readies a war on guns.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.