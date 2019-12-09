Abortion Funders’ Christmas Theme: ‘Abortions Are Magical’

An organization that provides funding for abortions is showcasing its Christmas theme on Facebook: “Abortions Are Magical.”

“Abortions are magical for most people who have them and refuting that just increases stigma around abortion,” states Texas Equal Access (TEA) Fund, a group that “provides financial assistance to people who need help paying for abortions in northern Texas.”

TEA explains why it believes abortions are “magical”:

Abortions are an option for people who don’t want to be pregnant, plain and simple. Access to abortion care allows people to decide when to start a family. They provide new beginnings for people trying to create a future for themselves that may have been unimaginable without their abortion. Abortions help people prioritize their own physical and mental health.

This year, TEA is providing its volunteers with “holiday party favors” – candles that say “Abortions Are Magical.”

“Getting our holiday party favors ready!” the group touts. “Every year we honor our volunteers and make sure they get a token of appreciation at our annual holiday party.”

TEA says it is “proud to help people access abortion care and support them through the process.”

“Regardless of age, race, gender, extenuating circumstance, income, sexuality, or ability, if it is their decision, we support them,” the group states.

Writing at Live Action, Christina Marie Bennett, a member of the National Black Pro-life coalition, drew attention to TEA’s “Abortions Are Magical” theme. According to her bio, Bennett’s mother was about to have an abortion when she was pregnant with her, but was convinced by a janitor at the hospital that God would provider her with the courage to have her baby.

Bennett noted the abortion lobby continually creates new ways of making abortion sound like a positive addition to a woman’s life.

“Nothing says holidays like gaudy pro-abortion propaganda,” she wrote, adding:

Abortion-positive language is wrongly used to normalize and “destigmatize” abortion. Misleading language that trivializes and romanticizes abortion is dangerous and woefully disconnected from reality. Statistics show the majority of women choose abortion because of financial concerns and other socio-economic reasons, revealing a lack of societal resources and support. Many see abortion as a necessary evil, not a celebratory act of empowerment.

Bennett said telling young girls and women abortion is “magical” or just another healthcare procedure masks the harsh reality that abortion takes the life of another human being.

“Abortion is not a gift from a fairy godmother or a ride on a magic carpet,” she asserted. “It’s a violent act that leaves one human dead and another wounded.”

Bennett noted abortion is a “permanent decision” that young girls and women are making without sufficient information about the procedure and its potential emotional and physical aftereffects.

“Misleading phrases that drum up positive emotional responses in attempt to make this act palatable are not helpful,” she said of the “Abortions Are Magical” theme.” Women need truthful facts about abortion and support, not pro-abortion fairytales.”