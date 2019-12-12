Thirty-four Republicans voted December 11 to give amnesty at least one million illegal immigrants and to subsidize farm companies with a wave of cheap visa-workers who will lower wages throughout the farm workforce, which includes at least one million American workers.

The Republicans are mostly from rural districts where the local media is skewed in favor of local farm employers and often ignores the economic interest of local American farmworkers.

Some of the pro-amnesty GOP legislators will avoid the pushback from GOP activists and voters by retiring before November.

The recorded vote revealed the amnesty-and-outsourcing Republicans:

Rep. Mark Amodei, Nevada,

Rep. James Baird, Indiana,

Rep. Michael Bost, Illinois,

Rep. Susan Brooks, Indiana,

Rep. Paul Cook, California,

Rep. Thomas Cole, Oklahoma,

Rep. Rodney Davis, Illinois,

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, Florida,

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, Pennsylvania,

Rep. Russ Fulcher, Idaho,

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, Washington,

Rep. Will Hurd, Texas,

Rep. David Joyce, Ohio,

Rep. John Katko, New York,

Rep. Peter King, New York,

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Illinois,

Rep. Douglas LaMalfa, California,

Rep David McKinley, West Virginia,

Rep. Paul Mitchell, Michigan,

Rep. Dan Newhouse, Washington,

Rep Devin Nunes, California,

Rep. Thomas Reed, New York,

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Washington,

Rep. John Shimkus, Illinois,

Rep. Michael Simpson, Idaho,

Rep. Lloyd Smucker, Pennsylvania,

Rep. Elise Stefanik, New York,

Rep. Steve Stivers, Ohio,

Rep. Glen Thompson, Pennsylvania,

Rep. Scott Tipton, Colorado,

Rep. Fred Upton, Michigan,

Rep. Greg Walden, Ohio,

Rep. Don Young, Alaska.

The agriculture-district Republicans include LaMalfa, Upton, Stefanik, and Newhouse, who owns orchards in Washington state.

The retiring legislators include Walden, Hurd, King, Brooks, and Shimkus.