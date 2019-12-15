Donald Trump Demands Apology After James Comey Admits ‘I Was Wrong’

President Donald Trump again challenged James Comey on Sunday, demanding an apology from the former FBI Director after he admitted he “was wrong” to defend the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant for the surveillance of former Trump foreign-policy adviser Carter Page.

“Sure, I’m responsible, that’s why I’m telling you, I was wrong,” Comey told Fox News host Chris Wallace in an interview. “I was overconfident as the director in our procedures. And it’s important that a leader be accountable and transparent.”

“So now Comey’s admitting he was wrong,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Wow, but he’s only doing so because he got caught red-handed. He was actually caught a long time ago.”

Trump hinted that Comey should end up in jail for the deeply flawed investigation into his campaign.

“So what are the consequences for his unlawful conduct. Could it be years in jail?” Trump asked. “Where are the apologies to me and others, Jim?”

Comey struggled throughout the interview to defend the FISA abuse by the FBI during the investigation of the president’s campaign.

He admitted that there was “real sloppiness” in the FISA applications and that it was “concerning,” but continued to defend the investigation overall.

“I hope people will stare at that and learn about what the FBI is like, human and flawed, but deeply committed to trying to do the right thing,” he concluded.