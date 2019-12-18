Hillary Clinton: ‘Impeachment Is the Only Remedy’ to Stop Trump

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday that President Trump “abused his powers to cheat in the next election” and added that “impeachment is the only remedy” to stop him.

Clinton, who has remained vocal throughout the partisan impeachment process, tweeted ahead of the full House vote on two articles of impeachment against the president expected to take place Wednesday evening.

“One of our most precious rights as Americans is the right to determine who our leaders are. The president abused his powers to cheat in the next election and rob us of that right,” Clinton claimed.

“Then he obstructed Congress to cover it up,” she added, concluding that “Impeachment is the only remedy”:

Clinton celebrated the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), alongside key committee chairmen Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Jerry Nadler (D-CA), announced two articles of impeachment against the president.

“We must defend our democracy, and the painful truth is that the occupant of the Oval Office is waging war against it,” she wrote along with a clip of Schiff making the announcement:

During his remarks, Schiff indicated that the Democrats’ impeachment efforts are rooted in stopping Trump in the 2020 election.

“The argument ‘Why don’t you just wait?’ comes down to this: Why don’t you just let him cheat in just one more election?” Schiff stated during the press conference, implying that Trump cheated in 2016. “Why not let him have foreign help one more time?”:

Schiff’s remark hearkened back to the belief long-held by Democrats, who claimed collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. However, the Mueller report confirmed that the “collusion” they warned of was non-existent.