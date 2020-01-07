Hawkins: Virginians Signal ‘Come and Take It’ to Democrat Gun Grab

Virginia gun owners are making clear their plans for noncompliance as Democrats prepare to take control of the legislature and Gov. Ralph Northam (D) promises a war on guns.

On January 7, 2019, Breitbart News reported 118 of Virginia’s local governments have declared Second Amendment Sanctuary status since the November 5, 2019, elections gave Democrats enough seats to control the state legislature. From those elections till now, cities, counties, and municipalities in the state have proclaimed their plans to refuse enforcement of any new gun controls which the incoming majority might pass.

In many cases the sheriff of a certain county has led the charge. For example, Amelia County Sheriff Ricky Walker made clear there will be no enforcement of laws that infringe the Second Amendment. Walker went so far as to stress he would not follow an unconstitutional gun control, even if ordered to do so by a judge.

Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins has not only pledged there will be zero enforcement of gun control laws that infringe on Second Amendment rights but that he is also ready to “deputize thousands” in his county to defend gun rights.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) played his part as the pro-gun cities, counties, and municipalities, stacked up, saying he had no problem with the stands taken for the Second Amendment yet making clear there would be “consequences” for a refusal to enforce gun controls. Rep. Donald McEachin (D-VA) suggested perhaps Northam should send in the National Guard to force gun control compliance once Democrats take over the legislature.

Throughout this time, Democrat legislators put forward gun controls to be considered once the 2020 session opens. These controls include an “assault weapons” ban, a bill to criminalize private gun sales, and legislation empowering judges to issue orders to seize firearms.

Gov. Northam has been very focused on an “assault weapons” ban throughout, but changed from an outright ban to a the option of registering the gun or surrendering it, as Second Amendment Sanctuaries continued to accrue.

George Mason University’s Walter E. Williams warned Virginians not to fall for the “registration trick,” noting that “knowing who owns what weapons is the first step to confiscation.”

So there is a great divide. On the one hand Democrats, led by Gov. Northam, are targeting Virginians’ guns. On the other hand Virginia gun owners, led by every day citizens, sheriffs, county commissioners, and municipal office holders, are making it known that the war on guns is not welcome.

It is a 21st century “Come and Take It” moment.

