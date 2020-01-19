Two Officers Dead in Honolulu Shooting

Two Honolulu police officers were shot and killed Sunday morning near Diamond Head.

A female officer was wounded and “taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died,” WIBW reported.

Hawaii News Now reported that a second officer, also wounded, succumbed to his injuries.

The officers were responding to reports of a stabbing when shots rang out.

A fire broke out in the home that is believed to be the source of shooting and Hawaii News Now reports that it “has spread to at least four other nearby homes in the area.”

Vehicles, including a Honolulu Police vehicle, were also burning.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.