Exclusive: Illegal Alien from Mexico Accused of Attempting to Murder Judge

A Mexican illegal alien who crossed the United States-Mexico border has been arrested and charged with attempting to murder a Denver, Colorado judge.

In August 2019, prosecutors say 38-year-old Jose Armenta-Vazquez allegedly nearly stabbed to death 45-year-old Judge David Blackett at his home. Blackett is a former prosecutor. At the time of the stabbing, Armenta-Vazquez escaped from the scene and police had been searching for him until his arrest in December 2019.

The Rundown blog first confirmed that Armenta-Vazquez was living in the U.S. as an illegal alien. Breitbart News can exclusively confirm that the illegal alien arrived from Mexico by crossing the southern border at an unknown period of time.

Over the past 20 years, Armenta-Vazquez has been arrested 36 times for various crimes including assault, child abuse, and traffic violations. The illegal alien has used about 24 different aliases while living illegally in the U.S.

Armenta-Vazquez has been officially charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

Armenta-Vazquez has been placed on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer so that if he is released by local police, he will be turned over to federal immigration agents for arrest and deportation.

Police have yet to release a photo of Armenta-Vazquez.

