Matt Mowers: Record GOP Turnout a ‘Warning Sign’ for Democrats in 2020

Matt Mowers, former Donald Trump White House official and New Hampshire first congressional district Republican candidate, told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement that the record GOP turnout for President Trump during the New Hampshire primaries should serve as a “warning sign” for Democrats.

While Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) barely edged out South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg during the 2020 New Hampshire Democrat primary, Republicans came out in droves to support the president.

During the New Hampshire GOP primary, Trump surpassed the vote total of every incumbent president running for reelection over the last four decades.

Brad Pascale, 2020 Trump campaign manager, said, “Enthusiasm for” Trump “is through the roof!”

The strong turnout for President Trump during the GOP primary could boost Republicans’ chances of unseating Democrats such as Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH).

Mowers hopes to beat Pappas during the 2020 congressional elections.

Pappas represents one of the 31 congressional districts that Trump won during the 2016 presidential election, and that Democrats flipped during the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans only need to retake a net 18 seats to regain the House majority.

Pappas said in a recent interview that he did endorse a specific candidate, including progressive Sanders; however, he did express enthusiasm for Buttigieg.

Mowers told Breitbart News that Republicans’ strong turnout for President Trump should serve as a warning sign for the Democrat party.

The New Hampshire Republican said, “The incredible turnout for the President should be a warning sign to the Democratic Party at large, disorganized and unable to count its own votes, and to Chris Pappas here in the First District, who couldn’t even state whether or not he’d back the socialist winner of the New Hampshire primary. The President is going to win New Hampshire – and we’re going to make sure he has a Congress to work with him.”