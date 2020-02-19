Michael Bloomberg Ad Touts Past Work, Compliments from Barack Obama

An ad from Bloomberg 2020 touts Democrat presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg’s past work with Barack Obama, highlighting their gun control collaboration following the December 14, 2012, attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The ad features video of Obama praising Bloomberg as a “leader,” then a voice-over tells viewers, “Mayor Bloomberg and President Obama worked together in the fight for gun safety laws.”

The ad also says Bloomberg and Obama worked together to “improve education” and “help teens gain the skills needed to find good jobs.”

When it comes to improving schools, tackling gun violence and creating opportunity for America’s youth, Mike and President Obama have a history of joining forces to get things done.https://t.co/3NPIu8r2TL pic.twitter.com/RGddgTgRN6 — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 5, 2020

Obama can be heard speaking in the ad, praising Bloomberg for “[bringing] people together to seek pragmatic solutions.”

The ad does not mention that the post-Sandy Hook gun control push was unsuccessful.

Nor does it mention that the push rested almost entirely on the passage of universal background checks, which would not have stopped or even hindered the Sandy Hook attack, had they been in place, because the attacker stole his guns.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.