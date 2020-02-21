A Lithuanian immigrant who attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday spoke to Breitbart News and warned of the dangers of communism, saying Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) supporters “should go to a socialist country” to understand what it is like.

“I thought America is free,” said Daiva Gaulyte, an immigrant from Lithuania who has lived under communism. “I’ve been in a communist country. I don’t want to have it here.”

“The communist took away my grandparents’ land, they transported them to Siberia, and then when they got all this land, they didn’t know what to do with them because they’re lazy,” Gaulyte continued. “Communists are lazy.”

“There is nothing they can do with that land so they gave lands back to work on it, but it was very difficult to have any kind of profit, but you could work on it because the lands were just sitting there and communists didn’t know what to do with it.”

Gaulyte also explained how she was restricted from viewing certain American materials under the rule of communism.

“We were not allowed to watch American movies,” she said. “We had to hide if someone gets American movie, we close the curtains and watch it so nobody knows.”

Gaulyte also offered advice to those who support Sanders’ bid to become the next president.

“I feel sorry that they do not understand what they are doing,” she concluded. “Maybe if they really want to experience socialism, they should go to the socialist country and live there for a while so they know what it is.”