White House Hosts Ash Wednesday Mass for Catholic Staff

The White House hosted an Ash Wednesday mass for Catholic staffers, to mark the beginning of the Lenten season.

The Mass was held in the South Auditorium of the Executive Office Building (EEOB) on Wednesday morning, according to White House sources.

Catholic White House officials attending the Mass, included Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, Director of the Domestic Policy Council Joe Grogan, and director of the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy.

Dozens of White House staffers also attended and even some members of the Secret Service.

Mulvaney, a Catholic who frequently attends daily Mass, first began organizing the Ash Wednesday Mass at the EEOB when he was brought into the Trump administration as the Director of the Office of Management and Budget. The tradition continued after he became the president’s acting Chief of Staff.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump issued a statement recognizing the penitential day.

“We join in prayer with everyone observing this holy day and wish you a prayerful Lenten journey,” he said in the statement. “May you grow closer to God in your faith during this blessed season.”