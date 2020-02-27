Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) on Thursday made clear his support for ending the requirement that law-abiding citizens obtain a permit before being able to carry a gun for self-defense.

Sixteen states currently have permitless carry, or constitutional carry, as it is often called. On March 12, 2019, Breitbart News reported those 16 states as Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The Tennessean reported that Lee is adding his voice to the chorus of those calling for permitless carry in the Volunteer State. The changes supported by Lee would mean carrying a handgun openly or concealed for defensive purposes, without a permit.

Permitless carry would be for Tennesseans 21-years of age and older.

And because Republicans hold a supermajority in both the Tennessee House and Senate, the Tennessean notes that permitless carry is assured passage “unless GOP members are divided.”

