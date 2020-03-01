Wayne LaPierre: Democrat Anti-Liberty Push Looks Like Communist China

Durind his CPAC speech Saturday the NRA’s Wayne LaPierre declared the Democrats’ heavy handed use of government to silence pro-gun voices is reminiscent of Communist China.

LaPierre noted, “the threat staring us in the face right now with this election, is greater than any threat we’ve faced in our lives.”

All NRA members and gun owners across this nation must STAND and FIGHT to defend the 2nd Amendment. Our freedom is under attack unlike ever before. Join the NRA ➡️ https://t.co/jbGpMsAaka #CPAC2020 pic.twitter.com/wuDUFKnj9F — NRA (@NRA) February 29, 2020

He made clear Democrats are not simply out to defeat their freedom-loving opponents, but to crush them. He stressed Democrats, “are willing to use and abuse the full power of government to crush us, like something you’d see in Communist China.”

LaPierre said, “If [Democrats] win, they will use the awesome power of government to annihilate your your freedom and impose their values and their will on you, your family, and America forever.”

On February 29, 2020, Breitbart News reported a CPAC interview with Donald Trump Jr., in which he issued similar warning about the Democrats’ freedom-crushing intentions.

Donald Trump Jr. said, “I can assure you we are up against a big juggernaut here. They will do whatever it takes to take away your rights, your ability to protect yourself. We must preserve our Second Amendment rights at all costs.”

