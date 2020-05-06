Donald Trump: Coronavirus Worse Attack than Pearl Harbor, 9/11

President Donald Trump said Wednesday at the White House that the attack from the coronavirus was worse than Pearl Harbor or 9/11.

“This is really the worst attack we’ve ever had,” Trump said on Wednesday. “This is worse than Pearl Harbor. This is worse than the World Trade Center. There’s never been an attack like this.”

The president said it was an unfortunate war, suggesting that China could have prevented it.

“I view the invisible enemy as a war,” he said, referring to the coronavirus. “I don’t like how it got here because it could have been stopped.”

President Trump noted that the death toll was already far bigger that either Pearl Harbor or 9/11, having already passed 70,000. He also said that he believed the death tolls, despite questions of whether they were inflated.

“In many ways, it’s a tougher enemy,” Trump said about the virus. “You know we do very well against the visible enemies.”

The president spoke to reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday after he signed a proclamation to honor nurses nationwide, thanking them for serving on the front lines by caring for patients infected by the coronavirus.

“America’s nurses are waging a war against the invisible enemy,” he said.”They’re fighting on the frontlines of the battle risking their health to save lives of fellow citizens.”