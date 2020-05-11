Round the Clock Diner in Pennsylvania’s York County opened its doors for patrons to dine in on Mother’s Day despite Gov. Tom Wolf’s (D) orders preventing such action.

Round the Clock Diner opened its restaurants in the Manchester and Springettsbury townships for dine-in services, just days after the York County district attorney’s office indicated that it would not prosecute businesses that refused to abide by the governor’s restrictions.

“On Sunday morning, a line of patrons spilled out of Round the Clock’s west location, at Route 30 and Toronita Street, Manchester Township,” the York Daily Record reported, noting that “the majority of the patrons were picking up orders for take-out, but some were seated at tables and booths.”

The establishment has a pledge posted to the window, assuring customers that it is “doing what is necessary to assure a safe dining experience in this time of COVID-19.”

Tables and silverware are sanitized thoroughly, two times, and are “done so again every time the table is cleared,” according to the pledge.

The restaurant is also using disposable paper menus and asking customers to wear a mask as they come in the establishment and leave.

“We’ve all helped flatten the curve,” owner Themi Sacarellos said on Sunday, according to the York Daily Record. “I think it’s time that people get back to work.”

The restaurant’s reopening follows the decision of York County district attorney Dave Sunday, who said in a statement last week that his office “will not prosecute any criminal citations for alleged violations of the aforementioned orders and regulations, as amended, issued by the Governor and Secretary of the Department of Health concerning the operation of non-life sustaining businesses.” He also directed law enforcement to “not issue any such citations.”

York Daily Record reported that York County 911 “said it received several calls for the diners, although a dispatch supervisor did not know the nature of the calls”:

Northern York County Regional Police responded to the Manchester Township Round the Clock Diner, and Springettsbury Township responded to the location in its township. In Sprinbgettsbury Township, police spoke with owner Demos Sacarellos concerning possible consequences from the state, but business at the restaurant continued after police left.

“We are operating within our constitutional rights and will protect our civil liberties as American citizens at all costs,” Sacarellos said. “We will not let the American dream fall throughout COVID-19.”

“We’re not committing crimes here; we’re just trying to feed people and support the local economy,” he added. “It’s not a rebellion. It’s just business as usual.”

York County remains in the state’s most restrictive red phase, which only allows “life-sustaining” businesses to maintain operations, with few exceptions. Even counties that have moved to the yellow phase remain under strict restrictions, as salons and gyms remain closed and restaurants are barred from offering dine-in services.