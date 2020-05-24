At Least 17 Shot in Twelve Hours in Democrat-Controlled St. Louis

Seventeen people were shot in 12 hours–from Saturday into Sunday–in Democrat-controlled St. Louis, Missouri.

KSDK reported that the shootings started Saturday just before 5 p.m. and the last occurred Sunday morning around 3 a.m.. Two persons under the age of 18 were among the wounded.

Two of Saturday’s shooting proved fatal.

Breitbart News reported that four were shot and killed and at least 11 injured during the first 36 hours of Memorial Day weekend in gun controlled-Chicago.

NBC Chicago reported the first shooting of the holiday weekend in Chicago was recorded around 2 p.m. Friday and the last one in the 36-hour timeframe took place about 7 p.m. Saturday.

The fatalities in Chicago occurred between 8 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday.

Chicago has been under Democrat control for decades and on March 9, 2016, Investor’s Business Daily reported that under Democrat control, St. Louis went from the “Gateway to the West” to the “gateway to crime.”

