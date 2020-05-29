An illegal alien, considered armed and dangerous, is wanted by Washington state officials and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for his involvement in the disappearance of a 41-year-old man.

Jorge Omar Alcantara-Gonzalez, an illegal alien from Mexico, has reportedly been linked to the disappearance of Ian Elkes who was last seen on May 16. Elkes was supposed to meet friends for a turkey hunt in Central Washington but never showed up.

ICE officials now say Alcantara-Gonzalez was freed multiple times by the sanctuary policies of King County, Washington. He is “possibly armed,” according to ICE.

“Between 2018 and 2019, Alcantara-Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the King County Jail on multiple occasions and released back into the community despite multiple immigration detainers,” ICE officials said in a statement.

According to Kent Sheriff’s Office officials, Alcantara-Gonzalez is linked to Elkes’ disappearance and is accused of stealing vehicles and committing burglaries in Kittitas County, Washington. Police previously tried to arrest the illegal alien, but he fled on foot.

ICE officials are asking anyone with information about Alcantara-Gonzalez to call KITTCOM at 509-925-8534 or dial 911.

