Video: Seattle Police Vehicles Set Ablaze amid George Floyd Riots

Several Seattle police vehicles were set ablaze as riots rage Saturday in the city’s downtown area over the death of George Floyd, who died after a now-fired and charged Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee onto his neck while in custody.
Q13 News reporters captured footage of police cruisers on fire starting at around 4:00 p.m. local time near Westlake Center.
The Seattle Fire Department said in a social media post that firefighters are waiting to extinguish the flames when the area is safe to enter.
The burning of police vehicles comes as officers have deployed flash bangs and pepper-sprayed rioters appeared to have attempted to breach police lines, according to Q13 News.
In a statement, police spokeswoman, Sgt. Lauren Truscott, said multiple protesters were arrested, though an exact figures is unknown at this time.
