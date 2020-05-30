Video: Seattle Police Vehicles Set Ablaze amid George Floyd Riots

Several Seattle police vehicles were set ablaze as riots rage Saturday in the city’s downtown area over the death of George Floyd, who died after a now-fired and charged Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee onto his neck while in custody.

Q13 News reporters captured footage of police cruisers on fire starting at around 4:00 p.m. local time near Westlake Center.

Seattle police say officers and people have been injured in this protest. There have been several arrests. Several police cars have also been set on fire. #Q13FOX #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/m5AXaQB8fY — AJ Janavel (@ajjanavelnews) May 31, 2020

The Seattle Fire Department said in a social media post that firefighters are waiting to extinguish the flames when the area is safe to enter.

Multiple Seattle PD vehicles now burning on Pine St. – please avoid the area. Firefighters will respond in when safe. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) May 30, 2020

The burning of police vehicles comes as officers have deployed flash bangs and pepper-sprayed rioters appeared to have attempted to breach police lines, according to Q13 News.

In a statement, police spokeswoman, Sgt. Lauren Truscott, said multiple protesters were arrested, though an exact figures is unknown at this time.

More details to follow.