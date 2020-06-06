During protests in New York City, New York, a Black Lives Matter activist declared that she had every right to “burn this motherf*cker to the ground” while urging the crowd not to be violent.

On Saturday, while speaking to protesters, a BLM activist asked the crowd not to attack New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers while declaring that she had every right to burn the city down.

“Our ancestors built this land. And if I want to protest on it, I will,” the activist shouted. “If I want to burn it, I will. And last thing, if I want to burn this motherfucker to the ground, I will.”

“And I just want to emphasize that this is a peaceful protest,” she continued. “I will not condone … I will not condone any of ya’ll hitting police officers and burning stuff. Please do not tarnish our name. This is a peaceful protest.”

