Eric Garcetti: I Wore a Mask When I Took a Knee

LOS ANGELES, California — Mayor Eric Garcetti claimed Wednesday evening that he had worn a mask when he took a knee during Black Lives Matter protests last week — despite video and photographic evidence that he had not.

Q: Were you following medical or scientific advice when you broke social distancing to take a knee at the Black Lives Matter protest last week?

A: So I wore my mask out there, and spoke for a moment, but no — I think, for all of us, anybody who’s been at a protest, it’s very important for us all to make sure, as I said, we get tested. I’ve gotten a test this week to make sure, and I’ll do one next week as well, since I was out there. I was there for a limited period of time. The standard is, closer than six feet for ten minutes is when you are at high risk, so I was following that advice, limiting the amount of time, wearing a mask. Two out of three ain’t bad. Next question.

However:

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti arrives to appeal to Black Lives Matter protesters in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti joined by community faith leaders try to talk to Black Lives Matter protesters in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Joined by community faith leaders Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti takes a knee in prayer during a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Garcetti did wear a mask at one point during the protest:

Joined by community faith leaders Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti takes a knee in prayer during a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

However, numerous people appeared to be laying hands on him at that time.

