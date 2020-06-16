Shock: Elizabeth Warren Turns Back on Eliot Engel, Endorses His Progressive Challenger

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) joined a few of her ultra-progressive counterparts and essentially turned her back on incumbent Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, backing his progressive challenger Jamaal Bowman and championing him as “exactly the kind of person we need in Congress fighting for big, structural change.”

“I am proud to endorse Jamaal Bowman for Congress in New York’s 16th District,” Warren said in a formal statement. “He is exactly the kind of person we need in Congress fighting for big, structural change.”

“Whether it’s fighting for high-quality public schools, affordable housing, or rooting out systemic racism, Jamaal Bowman will be a champion for working people in Washington,” she added:

Bowman welcomed the former presidential hopeful’s endorsement.

“I’m thrilled to have earned @ewarren’s endorsement, a fighter for workers and an economy that doesn’t just serve those at the top,” he said. “She knows it’s not enough to keep electing Democrats who will only nibble around the edges.”

“I’m running to make big, structural change in #NY16,” he added, echoing Warren’s past campaign rhetoric:

Other notable progressives have endorsed Engel’s challenger, including “Squad” leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT):

Engel has been in Congress for over 30 years. Politico describes his primary matchup as “perhaps his toughest primary challenge” yet.

Warren’s endorsement serves as what appears to be another dig at establishment Democrats from the far-left wing of the party, following their rejection of the progressive candidates vying for the presidency. Instead, Democrats opted for Biden, whom Warren has described as a “Washington insider” who “will not meet this moment.”

Nonetheless, Warren has endorsed the former vice president and headlined a virtual fundraiser for his campaign on Monday, giving the Biden campaign its biggest haul yet. The Biden Victory Fund raised $6 million among just 620 attendees.

“Thank you for asking your friends to help me out,” Biden told Warren. “It’s the biggest fundraiser we’ve ever had. And it’s all because of you.”

Her participation follows months of demonizing high-dollar fundraising events on the campaign trail.

