Poll: Joe Biden Builds 13-Point Advantage over President Trump

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has opened up a 13-point lead over President Donald Trump – the widest margin this year – according to a poll released Wednesday, although Trump is clearly backed as the better steward of the country’s economy.

In the June 10-16 Reuters/Ipsos poll, 48 percent of registered voters said they would back Biden, while 35 percent said they would give their support to Trump.

Biden’s double-digit advantage is the biggest recorded by the Reuters/Ipsos poll since Democrats began their state contests to nominate their party’s challenger to Trump come November.

A similar CNN poll from earlier this month showed Biden with a 14-point lead over Trump among registered voters, as Breitbart News reported.

Fifty-five percent of respondents said they disapprove of Trump’s handling of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed over 115,000 Americans, with 40 approving of his response to the crisis.

According to the new set of numbers, Trump’s support among Republicans has drifted 13 percent since March.

At 38 percent among all respondents, the president’s approval rating is the lowest it has been since November, during Congress’ impeachment proceedings.

It was not all grim reading for the incumbent, however, with Trump’s handling of the economy clearly acknowledged as a strongpoint by respondents.

Some 43 percent of those polled said Trump would be better for the economy, while 38 percent favored Biden.

This comes just 24-hours after it was reported retail sales jumped 17.7 percent higher in May as consumers returned to stores and coronavirus lockdowns were lifted across the United States.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. The poll gathered responses from 4,426 American adults, including 2,047 Democrats and 1,593 Republicans.

The poll had a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of plus or minus 2 percentage points.