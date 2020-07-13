George Soros Pouring $220 Million into ‘Racial Justice’ Movement

Progressive billionaire George Soros’s philanthropic organization — Open Society Foundations — announced Monday that it will donate $220 million to groups focused on “racial justice.”

The organization plans on investigating $150 million alone into five-year grants for organizations aimed at achieving equal statistical outcomes between demographic groups in economics and criminal justice. The other $70 million is said to be going toward “more immediate efforts to advance racial justice.” Groups expected to receive funds include Black Voters Matter and Repairers of the Breach.

“It is inspiring and powerful to experience this transformational moment in the racial justice movement,” said Open Society Foundations president Patrick Gaspard. “We are honored to be able to carry on the vital work of fighting for rights, dignity, and equity for oppressed people the world over started by our founder and chair, George Soros.”

For decades, my foundations have invested in dismantling systemic racism—from ending the drug war to securing voting rights. Now, a new $220 million investment will build power in Black communities and new anti-racist policies in the U.S. https://t.co/x9zdM5JRCB pic.twitter.com/US4U80T9cv — George Soros (@georgesoros) July 13, 2020

“This is the time for urgent and bold action to address racial injustice in America,” Alexander Soros, Soros’s son, said in a separate statement. “These investments will empower proven leaders in the Black community to reimagine policing, end mass incarceration, and eliminate the barriers to opportunity that have been the source of inequity for too long.”

The announcement comes after public records revealed Soros will double his 2016 election spending as part of a broader effort to help defeat President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

As Breitbart News reported: “Soros has poured money “into the coffers of the Democracy PAC, a super PAC that passes money to other liberal PACs working to defeat Trump and congressional Republicans… [The] PAC has received $40 million, double the $20 million it received in 2016 throughout the presidential election.”

In April, Open Society Foundations pledged $130 million to fight the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic and “[push] back against government encroachment on political freedoms.”