MO Governor to Issue Pardon if Armed St. Louis Couple Charged

Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) suggests he will pardon St. Louis couple Mark and Patricia McCloskey if they are charged over brandishing firearms to keep protesters from their home.

On June 28, 2020, a video was posted to Twitter showing the McCloskey’s holding firearms to protect their home:

WATCH: A St. Louis, Missouri, couple used an AR-15 and a pistol to defend their home Sunday as protesters marched through their neighborhood. https://t.co/ftsoZRObmH — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 29, 2020

On June 30, 2020, Breitbart News reported an investigation had been opened against the couple.

The New York Post quoted St. Louis Prosecutor Kimberly Gardner saying, “I am alarmed at the events that occurred over the weekend, where peaceful protestors were met by guns.”

She added, “We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated.”

On July 11, 2020, Breitbart News reported the rifle in the June 28th video seized from the McCloskey’s home as police executed a search warrant.

The Hill reports Governor Parson believes the McCloskeys “did what they legally should do.”

Parson added, “A mob does not have the right to charge your property. They had every right to protect themselves.”

He made suggested he will pardon the McCloskeys if, by chance, they are charged for their use of firearms.

Parson used a July 18, 2020, tweet to say, “We will not allow law-abiding citizens to be targeted for exercising their constitutional rights.”

