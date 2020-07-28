Sanctuary State New Jersey: Illegal Alien Accused of Raping His Daughter

An illegal alien has been arrested for allegedly raping his own daughter, who is under the age of 12, following a previous arrest for child endangerment.

Jontad Nava, a 34-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting his daughter, a child, after he was allegedly caught naked in bed with her, according to the affidavit obtained by Breaking AC.

Nava, residing in the sanctuary state of New Jersey, which protects illegal aliens from deportation, allegedly raped the victim that morning and had allegedly previously sexually assaulted the girl.

In an interview with detectives, Nava apparently admitted to being found naked in bed with his daughter. Some time prior, Nava was arrested for alleged child endangerment, but the charges were reduced to a misdemeanor petty disorderly person charge.

Nava has been charged with first-degree sexual assault and child endangerment. He is being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on Nava, though it is unlikely local officials will cooperate in turning the illegal alien over to federal immigration officials.

Currently, Attorney General Bill Barr is suing New Jersey Democrat Gov. Philip Murphy and New Jersey Democrat Attorney General Gurbir Grewal for the state’s sanctuary policy.

