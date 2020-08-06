President Donald Trump reacted to the August 6, New York lawsuit against the NRA by calling out the left in general, and warning that the Second Amendment “doesn’t have a chance” if Joe Biden wins in November.

The New York Attorney General filed a lawsuit in State Supreme Court in Manhattan Thursday morning, Breitbart News reported. The suit, New York vs. National Rifle Association, calls for the dissolution of the NRA, for Wayne LaPierre to be relieved of his post, and for LaPierre and three other individuals to repay allegedly misused funds to NRA members.

Trump reacted to the suit by tweeting:

Just like Radical Left New York is trying to destroy the NRA, if Biden becomes President your GREAT SECOND AMENDMENT doesn’t have a chance. Your guns will be taken away, immediately and without notice. No police, no guns! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2020

Biden renewed his push for universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, and a ban on “high capacity” magazines, Breitbart News reported.

Biden also reiterated his determination to ban “assault weapons,” tweeting, “Weapons of war have no place in our communities. When I was a senator, I took on the NRA and secured a 10-year ban on assault weapons — and as president, I’ll ban these weapons again.”

Chicago has de facto universal background checks, as Illinois requires citizens to possess a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card before a gun can be purchased and a background check is part of the process for obtaining a FOID card.

Moreover, the Chicago area has an “assault weapons” ban via a Cook County ordinance. That ordinance also bans “high capacity” magazines.

Despite these stringent gun controls, Breitbart News reported that Chicago witnessed a 139 percent increase in murders in July 2020, as compared to July 2019.

