Protesters Visit Home of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf in Suburban Virginia

Protesters on Chad Wolf's Street
News2Share
Kristina Wong

Several dozen protesters went to the home of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf in Alexandria, Virginia, on Sunday for the second time, shouting on loudspeakers and heckling security officers keeping watch.

They walked through his neighborhood yelling, “How do you spell facism? D-H-S,” “Shut it down,” and “No Trump! No KKK! No Fascist USA!” according to video posted by producer Ford Fischer with News2Share.

They carried signs that said “Black Lives Matter,” “Resist Trump,” and “DACA Yes! Nazis NO!” One carried an umbrella that said “Abolish ICE” and “Defund Police.”

One activist claimed that the use of tear gas was spreading COVID-19 among protesters since it forced them to cough.

The protesters heckled three security officers keeping watch, telling them to quit and go work for the postal service.

It is not the first time protesters have visited Wolf’s home. They first visited in late July. Protesters have also visited the home of former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

President Trump last week praised the DHS and Wolf for saving a federal courthouse in Portland from destruction.

“We did a great job in Portland by having our people go in. Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, and the folks — we went into Portland, and we’ve done a great job,” he said.

“We did save the courthouse. The courthouse was going to be burned down or knocked down. It was in tremendous danger. We went in. We took care of it,” he said.
