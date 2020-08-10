Several dozen protesters went to the home of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf in Alexandria, Virginia, on Sunday for the second time, shouting on loudspeakers and heckling security officers keeping watch.

They walked through his neighborhood yelling, “How do you spell facism? D-H-S,” “Shut it down,” and “No Trump! No KKK! No Fascist USA!” according to video posted by producer Ford Fischer with News2Share.

This morning, protesters marched to DHS Secretary Chad Wolf's Alexandria, Virginia home to protest against ICE as well as the deployment of federal troops to cities against protesters. A handful of feds watched on his property as the activists demanded ICE "free them all!" pic.twitter.com/XCIR6TdWtP — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 9, 2020

They carried signs that said “Black Lives Matter,” “Resist Trump,” and “DACA Yes! Nazis NO!” One carried an umbrella that said “Abolish ICE” and “Defund Police.”

One activist claimed that the use of tear gas was spreading COVID-19 among protesters since it forced them to cough.

Paul ‘Luke’ Kuhn, a frequent in the Washington DC protest space, added that a COVID spike could be occurring in Portland unlike other cities with demonstrations. He contends that perhaps tear gas is exacerbating the spread of COVID among activists and those around them. pic.twitter.com/4IfDtrFVcH — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 9, 2020

The protesters heckled three security officers keeping watch, telling them to quit and go work for the postal service.

Before leaving Secretary Chad Wolf’s Alexandria home, the activists told the feds they should quit their jobs and “do something ethical for your country” like “work for the postal service.” “We’ll be back!” chanted protesters as they left, promising to return in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/iYVzqqLmSq — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 9, 2020

It is not the first time protesters have visited Wolf’s home. They first visited in late July. Protesters have also visited the home of former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

President Trump last week praised the DHS and Wolf for saving a federal courthouse in Portland from destruction.

“We did a great job in Portland by having our people go in. Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, and the folks — we went into Portland, and we’ve done a great job,” he said.

“We did save the courthouse. The courthouse was going to be burned down or knocked down. It was in tremendous danger. We went in. We took care of it,” he said.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.