Black Lives Matter activists took to the streets in Chicago Saturday to demonstrate in several controversial ways, chanting in residential areas, stomping on piñatas of pigs dressed as cops, and twerking to Cardi B’s explicit single “WAP,” several videos show.

Protesters gathered outside Whitney Young Magnet High School to call for defunding the police and removing school resource officers. However, several videos showed protesters taking their actions a step further, holding what appeared to be piñatas of pig heads wearing police hats on sticks.

“Defund, divest, throw those pigs in a well, the whole damn system is guilty as hell,” protesters chanted as they marched:

CHICAGO: #BLM protesters hold paper-maché pig heads wearing police hats on sticks with red ribbons symbolizing blood coming out the bottom pic.twitter.com/p53nZIMBsT — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 23, 2020

BLM activists marching with piñata pig heads with what appears to be a symbol of blood coming out of the bottom of the pig head in Chicago pic.twitter.com/PZr3D0JeLQ — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 23, 2020

CHICAGO: “Defund, divest, throw those pigs in a well” #BLM protesters reference symbolism to killing police officers at worst or completely abolishing the police (entirely) at the very least All this while holding pig heads wearing police hats on sticks w/ blood like ribbons pic.twitter.com/l9lWt1rU7L — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 23, 2020

One video showed a large group of protesters shouting to two individuals looking down on them from a residential building. At one point, the two could be seen raising their hands.

“They looking at us. Bring your ass down here. Look at them just looking at us,” a woman said through a megaphone before leading the crowd in the chant, “Black people used to live here.” At one point, the woman also told the crowd that the police are “hunting” black people:

Note I pointed out the color of the people because an organizer said “look, white people” before yelling — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 23, 2020

BLM activist in Chicago claims cops are hunting black people while Chicago Police protect and secure the demonstration here in Chicago pic.twitter.com/wAmwweItDZ — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 22, 2020

BLM marching through residential areas claiming Black people used to live in surrounding homes in Chicago pic.twitter.com/3CUkjqKLuj — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 23, 2020

Videos also showed protesters beating and stomping on the pig-cop piñatas. Another featured a female demonstrator twerking to Cardi B’s explicit single “WAP”:

Protestors perform symbolic demonstration by beating papier-mâché pig cops with money inside. The money fall on a social service like education or food access to represent the transfer of funding & wealth. pic.twitter.com/squp5xNB6C — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 23, 2020

CHICAGO: #BLM protesters dance by stomping on pig piñatas dressed as police officers Surrounded by gold dust and fake dollars bills that they beat out of the pigs earlier in the night Making MLK proud pic.twitter.com/v9Gldmus5u — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 23, 2020

BLM celebrating over the severed body of a piñata pig symbolizing a police officer in Chicago pic.twitter.com/0V7N4Vs9v7 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 23, 2020

CHICAGO: #BLM protesters ask “transgender & gender non conforming non-binary black people” To beat up a big piñata that was only held by “tall white people” To unleash gold & fake money into a symbolic paper maché black man In front of riot police JUST. WTF. IS. GOING. ON? pic.twitter.com/u243QcCegX — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 23, 2020

CHICAGO: F*ck the police Celebrate degeneracy#BLM 2020 Protesters twerk in front of riot police to a song with the chorus “my wet a** pu**y” Do it for George! pic.twitter.com/Iph63xvApK — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 23, 2020

Chicago: protestors enjoying relevant pop-culture music tonight at the #BLM demonstrations. pic.twitter.com/VWK7KGMi9S — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 23, 2020

The protest follows a night of mass looting and criminal activity that rocked the Windy City less than two weeks ago.

Black Lives Matter activists held a rally following the night of brazen criminal activity, some of which was livestreamed, to stand in solidarity with those who were arrested. One BLM activist defended looting as a form of “reparations.”

All the while, violence continues to soar in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) city, with two dozen people wounded and three dead from shootings over this weekend alone.