Illegal Alien Charged with Killing 20-Year-Old in Drunk Driving Crash

An illegal alien has been charged with killing a young man in a drunk driving crash in Chesterfield County, Virginia.

Francisco J. Beltran Perez, a 20-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was charged with involuntary manslaughter while driving drunk after he allegedly hit and killed 20-year-old Justus M. Taylor this month.

Perez, according to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, had been allowed into the United States with a notice to appear in immigration court. Perez, ICE officials said, never showed up to his court hearing and was given a final order for removal in June 2018.

On August 16, Chesterfield County officials allege Perez was driving drunk in a 2008 Honda Civic when he ran a red light and hit Taylor, who was driving a 2010 Toyota Scion TC. Taylor died on the scene of the crash, while Perez was taken to a nearby hospital.

Taylor’s loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page to support his family.

“A parent’s absolute worst nightmare has struck our family,” Taylor’s uncle, Randy, posted to the page. “Our amazing Justus Taylor was tragically taken away from his family and friends by a drunk driver early Sunday morning.” He continued:

His parents are overwhelmed with the amount of love being shown for their son. Many of you have asked what you can do to help, so I’ve set this page up for family and friends to help support Morgan and Crystal. The unexpected expenses are the last thing parents should be dealing with during this time. Thank you so much for the outpouring of love during this life-altering time.

Perez has also been charged with running a red light, unlawful possession of alcohol, and driving without a license.

ICE agents are asking that Perez be turned over to their custody if he is released by the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office does not hold illegal aliens for ICE when a detainer is issued, instead requesting that federal immigration officials provide a court order. The policy has put Chesterfield County on the Center for Immigration Studies’ sanctuary jurisdiction map since 2014.

