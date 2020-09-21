Joe Biden: Voters Don’t Deserve to Know Whom I’d Appoint to Supreme Court

Joe Biden told a Milwaukee television station on Monday that voters do not deserve to know whom he would appoint to the Supreme Court.

After acknowledging he has a list of potential nominees, Joe Biden told TMJ 4 he simply is not going to share it.

Biden also said his 1st choice is to select an African-American woman, but outlined his reasoning for not releasing a list of nominees Pressed on if the American people should know who he'll appoint: "No they don't, but they will if I'm elected. They'll have plenty of time." pic.twitter.com/RZfvEouPvY — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 22, 2020

He admitted the first selection was based on race and gender: a black woman. But beyond that, he would not provide additional details.

“Should voters know?” the reporter asked. “Should voters know who you’re going to appoint?”

“No, they don’t, but they will if I’m elected. They’ll have plenty of time,” Biden answered.

He claimed he would not share the names because it, among other things, would give critics too much time to scrutinize them.

During a rally in Swanton, Ohio, on Monday, Trump said why he thinks Biden is not releasing a list:

President @realDonaldTrump: Joe Biden is refusing to show his list of potential Supreme Court nominees because he wants Far-Left radicals on the court pic.twitter.com/gzfIDqhXvv — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 22, 2020

“They don’t want to show the judges because the only ones he can put in are far-left radicals,” Trump said, adding that a nominee “left-of-center” would not be enough for progressives.

“So he’s going to have to put in radicals,” Trump argued, “so he doesn’t want to show who his judges are.”

Trump added that if Biden divulged his picks, he would be “unelectable.”

